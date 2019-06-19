Drugged Driver Not Covered By Excess Policy, Ill. Panel Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court ruled that an insurer doesn’t have to cover a rental car driver who killed a man while under the influence of drugs, reversing a lower court’s ruling that an intoxication exclusion from excess insurance policies is unenforceable as a matter of public policy. The Appellate Court of Illinois, Second Division ruled Tuesday that insurer Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Co. isn't on the hook to provide excess insurance coverage for a driver who rented a vehicle from Enterprise Holdings Inc. and who got in a deadly accident while operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs. In passing...

