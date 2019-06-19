Army Record Hints To What Esper Will Bring To Top DOD Role

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Unexpectedly named as the acting defense chief, Army Secretary Mark Esper is now the frontrunner to permanently lead the U.S. Department of Defense, with his record in charge of the Army giving strong hints as to what he will focus on at the top of the Pentagon. Esper was named for the position on Tuesday after previous acting secretary and nominee for the permanent DOD post, Patrick Shanahan, abruptly withdrew from consideration, saying he was unwilling to put his family through the scrutiny of the confirmation process after reports emerged about an alleged 2010 domestic violence incident involving him and his ex-wife....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS