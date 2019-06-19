NLRB Nixes Arbitration Pact That Curbs Board Access

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board cut down a California hospital's arbitration agreement on Tuesday, saying it unlawfully restricted workers' ability to avail themselves of the agency's legal processes. The board's four members agreed that Prime Healthcare Paradise Valley LLC, which operates a hospital in National City, California, violated the National Labor Relations Act by adopting an arbitration agreement that limited workers' access to the agency. The NLRB had previously struck down the hospital's arbitration pact in a 2016 ruling that cited board precedent in cases involving D.R. Horton and Murphy Oil, holding that mandatory arbitration agreements containing class action waivers flouted...

