GE Must Do More To Clean Up Ill. Golf Course, Justices Told

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois golf course on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its argument that the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act requires General Electric Co. to do more to clean up contaminated groundwater around its former manufacturing facility than what the state has prescribed. The owner and operator of Prairie Ridge Golf Course said a consent order between the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and GE is ineffectual and doesn't meet RCRA's standards. The state order requires the company to take some steps to make the site of its former automotive and appliance parts plant in Morrison safer, but the golf...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS