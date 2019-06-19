NASA Rocket Program Delayed, Over Budget, GAO Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- NASA is unlikely to meet the 2020 launch date for the first test flights in programs that aim to send humans to the moon and eventually Mars, as the agency deals with ballooning costs and delays, a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office details. The report, released Wednesday, looks at the three connected systems the agency is developing to put humans into space as part of the Artemis 1 and Artemis 2 missions: the Orion crew vehicle, space launch system and exploration ground systems. All three are experiencing delays and growth in costs, with the watchdog saying NASA may...

