Fla. Tribe Wins Atty Fees In Malicious Prosecution Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida won its bid to collect attorney fees after fending off a malicious prosecution lawsuit from Miami law firm Lewis Tein PL, as a state appeals court found Wednesday that the tribe had previously made a good-faith offer to settle the case. The Third District overturned findings from the trial court that the tribe's offer, which the firm rejected, was made in bad faith because it was for a nominal amount and not made until nine months into the litigation. "Here, the tribe had a well-founded, good faith, and legally correct belief that sovereign immunity...

