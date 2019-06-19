PHI Chops $70M Stock Offering From Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Helicopter services operator PHI Inc. has amended its $630 million debt-for-equity swap Chapter 11 plan in a Texas bankruptcy court, stripping out a planned $70 million stock issue and including a settlement of creditor claims against the company’s CEO. In its Tuesday filing, PHI said “feedback” from the unsecured creditors committee led it to drop the equity issue from its third revised plan, which incorporates debt limits and cash requirements that were part of the settlement it reached with those same creditors earlier this month. PHI, which operates 230 aircraft in 45 countries, hit Chapter 11 on March 15 with $700 million...

