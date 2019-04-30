Chamber Fights 'Devastating' Association Health Plan Ruling

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the D.C. Circuit to breathe new life into a Trump administration rule that made it easier for small businesses to join together to create health plans that aren't subject to certain Affordable Care Act requirements. The Chamber, joined by a number of state and local chambers of commerce, argued in its amicus brief Tuesday that the D.C. Circuit should overturn a lower court decision that essentially gutted the final rule. The rule, which was finalized by the U.S. Department of Labor in 2018, provided a "lawful and common-sense solution" to the difficulties small businesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS