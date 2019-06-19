Starks To Hold Forum On Huawei Replacement Next Week

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Amid growing concern that foreign-made broadband equipment poses a security risk to American telecommunications networks, FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks on Wednesday said he will host a forum next week examining how to weed out and replace existing components that might be compromised. During a Washington, D.C., speech before the communications bar, Starks said he has invited carriers, equipment makers, trade groups and other stakeholders to discuss ways to fund equipment swap-outs. The forum will be held at the Federal Communications Commission next Thursday. The event will help the government "start to craft and develop a practical path forward," Starks said. "Specifically,...

