Coca-Cola, Milk Co. Hit With Consumer Suit Over Cow Abuse

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola and one of its brands misrepresented certain milk products as coming from humanely treated cows when in fact the cows were the victims of “horrendous animal abuse” at milk company Fairlife LLC’s former flagship dairy farm, according to a putative class action entered Wednesday in Georgia federal court. Earlier this month, animal rights group Animal Recovery Mission released videos showing cows and calves being dragged, pushed and slapped, among other abuses, at Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana. Fairlife, a Coca-Cola brand, had said on its product labels that it provides “extraordinary care and comfort for our cows,” and it encouraged...

