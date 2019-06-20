NY Bill Opens New Front In Debate Over Gig Workers' Status

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A recent New York state legislative proposal to let Uber drivers and other “gig economy” workers form unions offers a novel solution to the puzzle of fitting a 21st century labor model into a 20th century work law mold, but the swift backlash shows this fix may not be ready for prime time. The bill aims to sidestep heated debate over whether gig workers should have the protections afforded “employees” under state and federal law by placing them in a new category of “dependent worker,” giving them fewer rights than full-fledged employees but more than “independent contractors,” as Uber and other...

