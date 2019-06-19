NJ Disbars Pa. Atty Who Took On Clients While Suspended

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of New Jersey disbarred a Pennsylvania attorney accused of practicing law in his home state on a suspended license, ruling Wednesday that he was no longer welcome to practice in the Garden State, either. Although the New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics had recommended a three-year suspension for Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Mark David Johns, the court bumped his punishment up to a full disbarment based on a similar punishment imposed in Pennsylvania, which disbarred him in 2017 for ignoring his earlier suspension. Johns did not appear or send an attorney to show cause as to why he shouldn't be...

