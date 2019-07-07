To The Victors Go Few, If Any, Spoils In Wage And Hour Suits

Too Many Robbers,

Not Enough Cops



Legislative efforts to improve collections may help workers fight back against shady businesses, but it won’t solve a related problem: state and federal agencies that work to prevent wage theft and collect payment are spread too thin.



The U.S. Department of Labor, for example, reported recovering over $304 million last year in stolen wages, a record high. A department spokesperson clarified, however, that the sum represents how much is “found due to workers,” not necessarily how much is recouped.



The spokesperson added that the Wage and Hour Division, which takes cases selectively based in part on the number of employees and the extent of wrongdoing, collects “approximately 90% of that amount for the employees.”



The quoted rate is more than double the state-level collections documented in a recent Politico survey and other individual state reports. But according to Heidi Shierholz of the Economy Policy Institute, it's hardly a dent in an estimated $50 billion stolen from low wage workers annually — a sum nearly four times the annual value of all robberies, burglaries and larcenies combined.



“When you think of all the resources at all levels of government that go toward combating that kind of property crime and then the resources that go to combating wage theft, it’s just completely out of whack,” she said.



Shierholz co-authored a May report that showed federal wage and hour investigators are now responsible for over twice as many workers as they were 40 years ago. And even the overstretched DOL enforcement workforce — 912 as of fiscal 2017 — is better than staffing levels in states like Maine and Vermonth, which have four and three investigators, respectively. Florida doesn’t even have a department of labor, leaving civil litigation as workers’ only recourse.



“There is an extremely low chance that any violator will be caught when you have so few investigators per covered employee,” Shierholz said. “There’s almost no financial incentive for companies to comply with the law.”

