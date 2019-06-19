Pulling Up Stakes: Nelson Mullins, MoFo, Akin Gump

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Nelson Mullins snags a corporate and securities specialist in Washington, D.C., Morrison & Foerster brought on a Los Angeles funds partner and strengthened its Chinese capital markets and corporate practices, and Akin Gump added a capital markets pro in Dubai. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP brought in a corporate and securities pro to its Washington, D.C., office from Womble Bond Dickinson. Andrew Tucker Partner Andrew Tucker supports companies involved in all kinds of transactions, including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, those involving venture capital and private equity firms, and public...

