Target Cardholders Ink $8M Deceptive Marketing Deal

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Target debit card holders asked a California federal judge on Wednesday to sign off on an $8.2 million deal resolving claims that the retail giant deceptively marketed its store debit card, causing customers to incur fees when the card did not operate as a traditional debit card. Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million in cash as well as to a debt reduction of about $3.2 million, for a total of $8.2 million, to all Target debit card holders in the U.S. who have incurred at least one returned payment fee between June 29, 2012 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS