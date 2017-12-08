Tampa Bay Rays Settle Contract Suit With Concessionaire

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court on Wednesday dismissed the Tampa Bay Rays’ breach of contract lawsuit against longtime stadium concessionaire Centerplate Inc. after the parties indicated they had settled their dispute. U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. dismissed the case with prejudice at the parties’ request, with each party bearing its own attorney fees and costs. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and attorneys for the parties could not be reached for comment. The Rays’ suit, launched in December 2017, details a litany of grievances over the life of the 20-year contract, which the team and Centerplate could not...

