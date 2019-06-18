Cuban Hotel Owners Sue Trivago Over Confiscated Property

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The heirs of the owner of a Cuban hotel filed a proposed class suit Tuesday against Expedia Inc. subsidiary Trivago GmbH, claiming the online booking company has unlawfully profited from their property, which was confiscated by Fidel Castro's government after the Cuban Revolution. Plaintiffs Marisela Mata and Bibiana Hernandez, who claim ownership of the Hotel San Carlos in the historic center of Cienfuegos, say Trivago has reaped commissions, fees and other remuneration for providing bookings for the hotel, now run by Melia Hotels International SA, as well as 124 other properties on the Caribbean island. Their suit is among the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS