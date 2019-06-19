MetLife Investor Says Pension Scheme Cost More Than $200M

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of MetLife Inc. accused the company's directors of breaching their fiduciary duties by allowing more than $500 million to be diverted away from its pension liability reserves after ineffective internal controls incorrectly determined thousands of pensioners were dead, incurring more than $200 million in regulatory penalties, according to a Delaware Chancery Court complaint made public Wednesday. Shareholder Sandra Lifschitz said the MetLife board of directors ignored numerous red flags that should have put them on notice that its procedures for contacting pensioners owed payments from the company's Retirement and Income Solutions business were woefully ineffective and resulted in the...

