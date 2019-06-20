Opko Granted Stay On Fla. 'Pump-And-Dump' Cases

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday granted pharmaceutical firm Opko Health Inc.’s request to pause proceedings in two derivative shareholder lawsuits over an alleged $27 million pump-and-dump scheme in deference to previously filed suits in Florida federal court and Delaware. Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal said the trial court erred when it refused to stay proceedings in two derivative suits brought by Opko shareholders Frank Lipsius and Louis Alexander, who filed their suits in state court in Miami on Sept. 27 and Nov. 2, after an investor class suit filed in federal court in Miami and a derivative suit filed...

