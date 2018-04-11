Maryland Court Takes Back Census Question Ruling

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge will be reconsidering whether the Trump administration was trying to discriminate against Hispanic voters when it moved to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, after he ruled Wednesday to set aside his previous judgment based on new evidence. True to his word, U.S. District Judge George Hazel issued his brief order Wednesday afternoon, a day after the federal government and those challenging its move to put a citizenship question on the census faced off in his courtroom. The order was vague on exactly what issues Judge Hazel was up to reconsidering, and it didn't hand...

