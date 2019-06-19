FCC To Advance 'Modest' Changes For Kids' TV Rules

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission, after more than a year of review, said it plans to slightly relax its children's TV programming requirements, making changes the agency said are necessary to account for decreased viewership in the era of web streaming and on-demand shows. In a proposed order, which the agency plans to consider at its July 10 meeting, the FCC would allow stations to air kids' shows one hour earlier each morning, and would allow shorter segments and specials that aren't regularly scheduled to count toward children's programming obligations in some instances. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, FCC Commissioner...

