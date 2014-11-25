AbbVie, Investors Reach $17M Deal Over Failed Inversion

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker AbbVie Inc. has reached a $16.75 million agreement to settle a claim that it misled investors about the risks of its failed $54 billion merger with Irish pharmaceutical company Shire PLC, according to documents filed Wednesday in Illinois federal court. An enthusiastic 2014 letter to Shire shareholders from AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez played a significant role in a class action alleging that AbbVie misled investors about a failed merger. (AP) If approved, the settlement will conclude years of litigation that began with a class action filed in 2014, not long after AbbVie backed away from its plans to acquire Shire...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS