Boat Co. Pummels Rival With Another Infringement Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Malibu Boats LLC, a self-proclaimed wakesurfing revolutionary, charged ahead with a second infringement suit accusing competitor Skier’s Choice Inc. of stepping on a brand new patent related to its surf gate technology, which lets riders surf waves behind a boat. Unlike its other competitors, Malibu said in Wednesday’s federal complaint that Skier’s Choice won’t enter into a licensing agreement to use the technology in its Moomba and Supra boat lines, infringing a patent issued Tuesday, U.S. Patent No. 10,322,777. “Skier’s Choice has refused to do so, opting to infringe Malibu’s patents instead of paying for the right to use Malibu’s inventions,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS