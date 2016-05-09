1st Circ. Again Finds Ex-Maine Gov. Immune From Rival's Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a suit targeting former Maine Gov. Paul LePage over his 2015 threat to pull state funding from an educational nonprofit that offered a job to a political rival, finding LePage has qualified immunity against such claims. Former Democratic Maine House Speaker Mark Eves had sued LePage, claiming the Republican governor abused his power and blackmailed an organization that runs a charter school and other educational programs, Good Will-Hinckley, by threatening to pull state funding if the nonprofit didn’t rescind a job offer for Eves to take over as president. A three-judge First...

