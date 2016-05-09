Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

1st Circ. Again Finds Ex-Maine Gov. Immune From Rival's Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a suit targeting former Maine Gov. Paul LePage over his 2015 threat to pull state funding from an educational nonprofit that offered a job to a political rival, finding LePage has qualified immunity against such claims.

Former Democratic Maine House Speaker Mark Eves had sued LePage, claiming the Republican governor abused his power and blackmailed an organization that runs a charter school and other educational programs, Good Will-Hinckley, by threatening to pull state funding if the nonprofit didn’t rescind a job offer for Eves to take over as president.

A three-judge First...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

May 9, 2016

Law Firms

Government Agencies