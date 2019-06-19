USTR Up To Restart Talks With China As Tariff Threat Looms

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday that the U.S. would be willing to restart negotiations with China, as President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 Summit. Speaking to the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday morning, Lighthizer said the U.S. is “ready to engage” if Beijing returns to the negotiating table. Trade talks between the two countries have stalled, and the Trump administration has upped the ante, threatening tariffs as high as 25% on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. The two leaders plan to meet at the...

