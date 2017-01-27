Whistleblower Seeks Justices' Take On $34M FCA Award Flip

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit paused its decision that flipped a $34 million False Claims Act award from one whistleblower to another as the initial award winner's estate asks the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a circuit split over a technical aspect of the "first-to-file" rule. The court on Wednesday stayed its mandate to allow the estate of now-deceased whistleblower Robert Cunningham to seek high court review of the panel's May decision to reject a lower court's view of how the government learned about alleged fraudulent billing by drug-testing giant Millennium Health. A unanimous panel decided in May that whistleblower Mark...

