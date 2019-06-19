Ex-Agent Says APA Fosters 'Sexually Abusive Environment'

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT) -- A former talent agent at the Agency for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles filed an anonymous lawsuit Wednesday accusing her old employer of maintaining a “toxic, pervasive and sexually abusive environment” that crushed her career dreams and subjected her to verbal and physical abuse. In the strongly worded, 34-page complaint filed in California state court, the former agent — listed only as Jane Doe — chided the APA and its senior management for allegedly preying on the agency’s young women, making sexual advances and crude and obscene comments, and retaliating against those who reported the abuse. Meanwhile, the APA, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS