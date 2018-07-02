Petrobras Forks Over $701M Award, But Plans 5th Circ. Fight

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A pair of Petrobras subsidiaries have paid two Vantage Drilling International companies almost $701 million to satisfy an arbitral award stemming from a canceled drilling contract, according to a Friday announcement. Petrobras Venezuela Investments & Services BV covered the lion’s share of the deal, forking over about $690.8 million to Vantage Deepwater Co., while Petrobras America Inc. paid about $10.1 million to Vantage Deepwater Drilling Inc., the Vantage announcement said. The payments satisfy an International Center for Dispute Resolution award issued to the drilling contractor in late June 2018, along with U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett’s mid-May decision confirming the...

