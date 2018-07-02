Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Petrobras Forks Over $701M Award, But Plans 5th Circ. Fight

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A pair of Petrobras subsidiaries have paid two Vantage Drilling International companies almost $701 million to satisfy an arbitral award stemming from a canceled drilling contract, according to a Friday announcement.

Petrobras Venezuela Investments & Services BV covered the lion’s share of the deal, forking over about $690.8 million to Vantage Deepwater Co., while Petrobras America Inc. paid about $10.1 million to Vantage Deepwater Drilling Inc., the Vantage announcement said.

The payments satisfy an International Center for Dispute Resolution award issued to the drilling contractor in late June 2018, along with U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett’s mid-May decision confirming the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

896(Other Statutes: Arbitration)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 2, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®