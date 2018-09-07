Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Suspects In $27M Pump-And-Dump Seek Exit From SEC Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Two men on Wednesday asked to be freed from an enforcement action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they said does not specify what role they actually played in an alleged $27 million pump-and-dump scheme.

In separate motions to dismiss the SEC's September complaint, MGT Capital Investments Inc. CEO Robert B. Ladd and investor Michael Brauser said the SEC's complaint impermissibly lumps them together with other co-defendants in the alleged scheme to manipulate the price of MGT and two other microcap companies and then sell shares at inflated prices.

Ladd's motion particularly paints him as "stand[ing] apart" from the...

