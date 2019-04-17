Justices Won't Examine Challenge To Trump Steel Tariffs

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:34 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a steel importer group's bid to knock down tariffs imposed last year by President Donald Trump, leaving in place the president's broad authority to set trade restrictions in the name of national security. A petition from the American Institute for International Steel claimed that the Cold War-era law Trump used to install the duties is unconstitutional because it improperly gives away congressional authority over trade to the executive branch without sufficient guidance. But the argument failed to gain traction with the high court, which denied the case without comment. AIIS was looking to strike down...

