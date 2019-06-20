NY Passes Sexual Harassment, Farmworker Rights Bills

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- New York lawmakers passed a bill that would erase the requirement that sexual harassment be "severe or pervasive" in order to violate state law, as well as a bill to beef up farmworkers' rights, with the end of the Empire State's 2019 legislative session looming. The sexual harassment and farm laborer bills cleared the New York State Assembly and Senate in the hours before the term's scheduled end Wednesday, although lawmakers have extended the session until at least Thursday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has endorsed both bills. The sexual harassment bill makes it easier for workers to prove illegal discrimination in court,...

