Auto Emissions Plan Hearing Sparks Regulator War Of Words

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The rift between the feds and California seems to have deepened into a chasm, as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board bosses on Thursday each told Congress the other had negotiated in bad faith over the Trump administration's proposed rollback of vehicle emissions and fuel economy standards. In written testimony, CARB Chair Mary Nichols claimed the EPA and National Highway Transportation Safety Administration elbowed aside EPA staff and California in crafting its proposed revision of Obama-era greenhouse gas and corporate average fuel economy, or CAFE, standards for cars and trucks. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler then fired off a...

