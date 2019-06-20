Ill. High Court Dumps Walgreens Bottled Water Tax Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Illinois' voluntary payment doctrine blocks consumers from bringing certain allegations of deceptive acts under its Consumer Fraud Act, the state Supreme Court held Thursday, letting Walgreens' parent company escape a proposed class action claiming it misapplied Chicago's bottled water tax to sparkling water. The six-justice majority rejected consumer Destin McIntosh's argument that consumer fraud claims are "categorically exempt" from preclusion under the doctrine, which is a common-law recognition that individuals cannot recoup money they voluntarily paid to another merely because they misunderstood their liability for those funds. Agreeing with McIntosh would directly conflict with long-established principles keeping common-law rights "in full...

