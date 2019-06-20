GOP Rep. Sees Patent Eligibility Reform On The Way

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A House Republican proponent of expanding patent eligibility and cracking down on patent trolls told a Washington, D.C., audience Thursday that he sees support building on the issue this year on both sides of Capitol Hill. Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, who introduced a patent reform bill in the last Congress, said he wants to move ahead on new legislation this year to open the patent system to more innovations, arguing that this would address a slowly flagging U.S. position among global competitors in intellectual property. The chances for a patent reform bill received a boost in June when a Senate panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS