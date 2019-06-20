Res Judicata Can't Keep Down Med Mal Suit, Ill. Justices Say

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday revived a refiled suit accusing a hospital of causing a patient's infection death following surgery, saying a legal doctrine barring relitigation of claims already adjudicated didn't apply because certain dismissal orders in the case were not final. The state's highest court unanimously affirmed a lower appeals court's finding that the doctrine of res judicata, which prevents a person from relitigating an issue already ruled on by a court, did not apply to a refiled suit accusing Decatur Memorial Hospital of causing the death of Clarence Ward, who suffered a bacterial infection following gastric bypass surgery...

