Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Class Claims Cut From Railroad Suppliers No-Poach Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday dismissed class claims from a suit accusing three major railroad equipment suppliers of reaching no-poach agreements, ruling that the ex-employees hadn't established that the alleged agreements suppressed salaries for every worker at the companies.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti said the former employees at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., known as Wabtec; Knorr-Bremse AG; and Faiveley Transport North America had failed to meet the predominance requirement for pursuing a class action. Their complaint failed to show how the companies' alleged agreements not to hire each other's workers lowered competition — and thus the wages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 13, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®