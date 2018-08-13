Class Claims Cut From Railroad Suppliers No-Poach Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday dismissed class claims from a suit accusing three major railroad equipment suppliers of reaching no-poach agreements, ruling that the ex-employees hadn't established that the alleged agreements suppressed salaries for every worker at the companies. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti said the former employees at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., known as Wabtec; Knorr-Bremse AG; and Faiveley Transport North America had failed to meet the predominance requirement for pursuing a class action. Their complaint failed to show how the companies' alleged agreements not to hire each other's workers lowered competition — and thus the wages...

