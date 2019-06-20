4 Biotech Cos. Raise $476M In Cooley, Davis Polk-Led IPOs

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A quartet of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies focused on treating cancer, solid tumors and neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders began trading on Thursday after pricing initial public offerings that raised a combined roughly $476.6 million. Two of the companies, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc., listed their shares on the Nasdaq Global Market. The other two, Atreca Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc., listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which according to its website has the highest initial listing standards of any exchange in the world. Three of the four offerings were steered by Cooley LLP, with Goodwin Procter LLP steering the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS