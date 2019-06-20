Senate Votes To Block $8B In 'Emergency' Saudi Arms Sales

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to block $8.1 billion in proposed arms sales to Saudi Arabia that had been previously pushed through by the administration using “emergency” authority, setting up both a likely veto and the prospect that lawmakers will seek to eliminate that authority. Senators voted 53-45 — with seven Republicans joining Democrats in favor — to pass a pair of resolutions formally disapproving of sales of bombs and bomb fuses to Saudi Arabia and 51-45 to pass 20 other resolutions rejecting recent proposed arms sales to the kingdom, all aimed at criticizing alleged overreach by the White House....

