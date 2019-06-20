State Board Can Drop Groundwater Watch, Ill. Justices Say

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state agency properly exercised its authority when it opted not to require groundwater monitoring to check for contamination near construction sites where debris and soil have been used as fill material, the state's high court held Thursday. In a 5-1 opinion, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled the Illinois Pollution Control Board, an independent agency responsible for setting environmental control standards for the state, properly followed the state Legislature's 2010 direction to adopt rules to monitor contamination at sites where debris and soil were used as backfill. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and state lawmakers had recommended groundwater monitoring, but...

