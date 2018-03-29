NBC, Ryan Seacrest Co. Seek Fees After Win Against Model

Law360, Los Angeles (June 20, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal Media LLC and Ryan Seacrest Productions asked a California federal judge Thursday to make former supermodel Janice Dickinson pay attorney fees after beating her suit over her portrayal on a reality TV show, saying her “frivolous” false advertising claims were trumped by the First Amendment. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, attorneys for NBC, Seacrest and other defendants told U.S. District Judge George H. Wu they should be awarded more than $127,000 in attorney fees after Dickinson’s claims that she was falsely portrayed as a diva in an episode of the reality show “Shahs of Sunset” were dismissed in...

