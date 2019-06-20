2 Cop To Polluting Ill. City's Sewage System With Wastewater

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Two former employees of a logistics company's Illinois tanker washing business admitted in federal court Thursday they unlawfully dumped wastewater into an Illinois city's sewage system, pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate the Clean Water Act. Richard W. Stubblefield Jr., 41, and Roland E. Tondini, 51 — who worked together at A&R Logistics Inc., which was doing business as A & R Transport Inc. — admitted the wastewater they dumped into the city of Joliet's sewage system didn't follow acidity limits approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They said they used a "bucket trick" they learned from other supervisors to treat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS