Pro Se Attys Can Get Fees For Frivolous Suits: Ill. High Court

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A pro se litigant who is also an attorney can recover attorney fees for the costs of defending himself against a frivolous lawsuit, the Illinois Supreme Court held Thursday in what it said was a matter of first impression in the state. Chicago attorney Marvin Gray had petitioned for sanctions including attorney fees and costs for defending himself against a breach of fiduciary duty claim brought by Gerald S. McCarthy — also a licensed attorney representing himself in the case — when McCarthy’s lawsuit over a trustee dispute was dismissed. To not allow him to recover reasonable attorney fees for defending...

