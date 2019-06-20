How A High Court Sex Offender Ruling May Kill Trump Tariffs

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A steel importing group’s bid to erase President Donald Trump’s national security-based tariffs may have found an unlikely ally Thursday in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the retroactive application of a 2006 sex offender registration law that cuts to the core of a simmering legal debate over the limits of executive power. The high court’s decision in Gundy v. U.S. and the still-pending petition from the American Institute for International Steel to vacate the tariffs both rest upon the same legal principle: the extent to which Congress may hand over its legislative powers to the executive branch. That principle...

