State Dept. Must Explain Yemenis' Travel Ban Waiver Delays

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave the U.S. Department of State two weeks to explain in more detail its procedures for granting waivers for people held up by President Donald Trump's travel ban, scolding the government for submitting "bare bones" and "boilerplate" explanations of the process. In a Wednesday order, Chief U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill ordered the government to show that the delays in the security assessment process for approving travel ban waivers are "reasonable." The government must also update the court on where in the waiver process the Yemeni relatives of the families who brought the lawsuit are, including...

