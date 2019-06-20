NJ Lawmakers Pass Budget Without Gov.'s Millionaires' Tax

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Legislature passed a state budget without a millionaires' tax requested by the governor, potentially leading to his veto and a possible government shutdown. S.B. 2020, a $38.7 billion spending blueprint for fiscal year 2020 that did not contain a millionaires' tax, passed in the Democratic-controlled Legislature by a 31-6 vote in the Senate and a 53-23 vote in the Assembly. Should Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy veto the budget, the Legislature would need a two-thirds majority to override. All sides were taking a wait-and-see approach and hoping for a compromise to avoid a shutdown before the current fiscal year ends...

