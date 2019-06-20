ISN Merger Suit Decision Is 'Written,' NY Judge Warns Attys

Law360, New York (June 20, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge heard oral arguments Thursday from investment firms Polaris and Ad-Venture and then cryptically told attorneys that he had already penned a ruling, repeatedly suggesting they settle their scuffle over an acrimonious private equity buyout. The contract case at hand stemmed from a January 2013 ISN Software Corp. cash-out merger that gave Ad-Venture Capital Partners LP equity shares and that "vaporized" the shares of Polaris Private Equity Fund LLC, according to Polaris. The summary judgment hearing centered on whether Justice Andrew Borrok had the facts to rule on Ad-Venture's liability or to determine exactly how much...

