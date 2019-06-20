Kirkland Guides Tennis Player In Appeal Over Match Sanction

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Professional tennis player Anna Tatishvili alleged Thursday that Grand Slam officials wrongly sanctioned her for failing to play to an unclear “professional standard” when they forced her to forfeit the €46,000 ($52,000) she earned in her first round loss at the 2019 French Open, her first match in nearly three years after an injury. The allegations come in an appeal to the executive director of the Grand Slam Board, a body of the International Tennis Federation that runs the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The appeal seeks to have the sanction overturned and the prize money paid immediately. Tatishvili is being...

