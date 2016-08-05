Big Pharma's Biggest New Cases Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Multibillion-dollar lawsuits targeting major drugmakers emerged with astonishing frequency during the first half of 2019, threatening civil and criminal liability for all manner of alleged wheeling and dealing. Here, Law360 highlights the latest developments and upcoming action in the pharmaceutical world's hottest new cases. Price-Fixing Suits Are Heating Up Some of the splashiest new suits have alleged pervasive price-fixing among generic-drug makers. In an ominous development for the industry, Heritage Pharmaceuticals in May was slapped with a felony antitrust charge and reached a deferred prosecution agreement by cooperating with a broader probe that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS