5 Employment Law Issues To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The possibility that California’s wage laws will be extended to out-of-state businesses, the EEOC’s revamped pay reporting requirements and the heightened risk that workers will abscond with trade secrets when they jump to new jobs in a hot economy are among the issues that should be top of mind for employers in the second half of 2019. Here, Law360 looks at five key issues employers need to know about as 2019 rolls ahead. Independent Contractor Classification Remains Tricky Although uncertainty about whether workers qualify as independent contractors as opposed to being employees isn’t a new issue, it is one that has...

