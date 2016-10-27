Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

Top Product Liability Cases Of 2019: Midyear Review

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- So far this year, Monsanto has been hit with more than $2 billion in damages over claims that it failed to warn of the cancer risks of its popular Roundup weedkiller. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court has clarified the “clear-evidence” standard for failure-to-warn cases, while Connecticut's top court put a dent in the federal law protecting gunmakers from liability when firearms are used in crimes.

Here, Law360 recaps the most significant product liability cases of the first half of 2019.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. v. Doris Albrecht et al.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s May ruling that a judge, not a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 27, 2016

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4365 Personal Injury-Product Liability

Date Filed

August 24, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3368 Asbestos Pers Injury-Prod.Liab.

Date Filed

February 7, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 29, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies