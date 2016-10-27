Top Product Liability Cases Of 2019: Midyear Review

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- So far this year, Monsanto has been hit with more than $2 billion in damages over claims that it failed to warn of the cancer risks of its popular Roundup weedkiller. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court has clarified the “clear-evidence” standard for failure-to-warn cases, while Connecticut's top court put a dent in the federal law protecting gunmakers from liability when firearms are used in crimes. Here, Law360 recaps the most significant product liability cases of the first half of 2019. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. v. Doris Albrecht et al. The U.S. Supreme Court’s May ruling that a judge, not a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS